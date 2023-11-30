Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Has $6.64 Million Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,145 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,417 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $6,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 101,072.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 777,798,687 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $223,212,667,000 after purchasing an additional 777,029,902 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $4,223,148,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $4,072,543,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $1,796,633,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $1,731,491,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

META has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $356.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $385.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $349.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.34, for a total transaction of $205,247.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,542,891.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.60, for a total transaction of $8,699,595.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.34, for a total transaction of $205,247.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,542,891.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 343,805 shares of company stock valued at $113,116,691. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of META traded down $6.61 on Thursday, hitting $325.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,412,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,809,926. The company has a market capitalization of $836.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.54 and a fifty-two week high of $342.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $316.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $298.44.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. Meta Platforms’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

