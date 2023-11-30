Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Has $7.91 Million Stock Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 296,146 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,170 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $7,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ossiam raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 4,609.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,441,344 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $38,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410,739 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Franklin Resources by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 548,572 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $14,652,000 after purchasing an additional 3,167 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Franklin Resources by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 53,825 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 9,394 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Franklin Resources by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 525,795 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $14,030,000 after purchasing an additional 58,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $294,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

Insider Activity at Franklin Resources

In other news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 6,011 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $144,324.11. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,960.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 23.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BEN. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Franklin Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $24.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BEN

Franklin Resources Stock Performance

Shares of BEN traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.97. 633,584 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,307,113. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.35. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.88 and a 1 year high of $34.37.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The closed-end fund reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.24. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 69.77%.

About Franklin Resources

(Free Report)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.