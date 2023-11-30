Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Sells 3,958 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC reduced its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,958 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $4,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Paladin Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. 68.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:KO traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $57.92. The company had a trading volume of 2,962,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,497,664. The company has a market capitalization of $250.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.03. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $51.55 and a 52 week high of $64.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.45 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 42.44%. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KO has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.20.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.09, for a total transaction of $5,345,964.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,707,497.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Henrique Braun sold 52,696 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $3,002,091.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,715.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.09, for a total value of $5,345,964.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,707,497.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 349,316 shares of company stock worth $19,716,506. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

