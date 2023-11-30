Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 18.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,678 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 579 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 105.6% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 429.7% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 540.5% during the second quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clorox in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

Clorox Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of CLX stock opened at $142.34 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 209.33, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.35. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $114.68 and a one year high of $178.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $129.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.92, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Clorox Announces Dividend

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 195.76%. The company’s revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Clorox’s payout ratio is 705.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CLX. StockNews.com cut shares of Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Clorox from $127.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Clorox from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Clorox from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.53.

Read Our Latest Report on CLX

About Clorox

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.