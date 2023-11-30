BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI) Major Shareholder John Rosatti Revocable Trust Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI – Get Free Report) major shareholder John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.12, for a total value of $11,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,850,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,312,107.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

BFI stock opened at $1.06 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.40. The stock has a market cap of $28.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.36. BurgerFi International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $2.16.

BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). BurgerFi International had a negative return on equity of 60.27% and a negative net margin of 26.61%. The firm had revenue of $39.48 million for the quarter.

Separately, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on BurgerFi International from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in BurgerFi International by 548.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 149,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 126,100 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of BurgerFi International during the third quarter valued at $83,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of BurgerFi International during the second quarter worth $66,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BurgerFi International in the second quarter worth $115,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BurgerFi International in the first quarter valued at $67,000. 39.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BurgerFi International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and franchises fast-casual and premium-casual dining restaurants. Its restaurants offer burgers, hot dogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, wine, pizza, coal fired chicken wings, homemade meatballs, and a variety of handcrafted sandwiches and salads.

