Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Holdings Lifted by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 91.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,012,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 485,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $159,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BURL. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Burlington Stores in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BURL. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Burlington Stores from $167.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, August 27th. UBS Group increased their price target on Burlington Stores from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Burlington Stores from $213.00 to $211.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.26.

Shares of NYSE:BURL traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $170.06. The company had a trading volume of 131,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,284,791. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $133.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.17. The stock has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of 37.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.23. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.66 and a 1-year high of $239.94.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 42.95% and a net margin of 3.18%. Burlington Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

