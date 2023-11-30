Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Acquires 2,320 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 120.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,244 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 60.6% in the second quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 228 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 70.1% in the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 90.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.19, for a total value of $342,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,930 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,929,236.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.34, for a total value of $122,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,922 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,804,277.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,400 shares of company stock valued at $3,950,745 in the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $137.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.18. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.53 and a 12 month high of $140.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The game software company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 13.08%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 28th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.75.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

