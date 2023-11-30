Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Acquires Shares of 1,430 Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,430 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 91.7% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 92 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1,422.2% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. 87.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TDY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $423.00 to $495.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $495.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $530.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teledyne Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $503.86.

Teledyne Technologies Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of TDY stock opened at $399.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $394.04 and a 200-day moving average of $400.58. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $364.98 and a 52-week high of $448.71.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.29. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Schack Wesley W. Von sold 376 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.30, for a total transaction of $155,024.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,933,994.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Schack Wesley W. Von sold 376 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.30, for a total transaction of $155,024.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,933,994.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 13,000 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.40, for a total transaction of $5,491,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,533,632. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,217 shares of company stock valued at $7,206,425 in the last 90 days. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

Further Reading

