Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Boosts Stock Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,355 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in DexCom by 141,272.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 47,321,524 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,081,289,000 after acquiring an additional 47,288,051 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in DexCom by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,557,578 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,096,967,000 after acquiring an additional 274,915 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in DexCom by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,033,924 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $456,802,000 after acquiring an additional 44,260 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in DexCom by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,870,567 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $497,407,000 after acquiring an additional 124,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in DexCom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $421,378,000. 93.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at DexCom

In other news, Director Bridgette P. Heller sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.56, for a total transaction of $63,936.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,731 shares in the company, valued at $2,528,775.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.80, for a total transaction of $45,538.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 124,775 shares in the company, valued at $13,825,070. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bridgette P. Heller sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.56, for a total value of $63,936.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,528,775.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,084 shares of company stock worth $788,730. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DexCom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $116.18 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.36. The stock has a market cap of $44.89 billion, a PE ratio of 127.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.80. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $74.75 and a one year high of $139.55.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical device company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $975.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.64 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 25.05% and a net margin of 11.08%. DexCom’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DXCM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on DexCom from $153.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DexCom in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on DexCom in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. UBS Group cut their target price on DexCom from $175.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of DexCom in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.93.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

