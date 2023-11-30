Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Buys 3,636 Shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) by 181.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,636 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Colliers International Group were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its stake in Colliers International Group by 14.6% in the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 2,398,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,604,000 after purchasing an additional 305,066 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,217,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,581,000 after buying an additional 20,576 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 8.8% in the first quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,074,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,465,000 after buying an additional 87,036 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 700,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,937,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,104,000. 63.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Colliers International Group stock opened at $107.13 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.17. Colliers International Group Inc. has a one year low of $83.38 and a one year high of $129.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 261.30 and a beta of 1.48.

Colliers International Group ( NASDAQ:CIGI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.48). Colliers International Group had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CIGI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $130.00 price objective on Colliers International Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Colliers International Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Colliers International Group from $131.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Colliers International Group from $107.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Colliers International Group from $130.00 to $122.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Colliers International Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.17.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers transaction brokerage services, including sales, leasing, and debt finance services, as well as landlord and tenant representation services; capital markets and investment services; and mortgage investment banking services.

