Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Buys New Shares in Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 43,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Azul by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,032,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,134,000 after acquiring an additional 374,935 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Azul by 296.8% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,384,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,353,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280,010 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd lifted its position in shares of Azul by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 2,901,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,720,000 after acquiring an additional 469,511 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Azul by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,446,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,490,000 after acquiring an additional 675,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Azul by 551.9% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,339,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980,852 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AZUL has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Azul from $18.30 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Azul in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.30 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Azul from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Azul from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.40.

Azul Stock Performance

Shares of AZUL opened at $10.67 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.67 and its 200-day moving average is $9.88. Azul S.A. has a 12 month low of $3.82 and a 12 month high of $13.86.

About Azul

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated approximately 1,000 daily departures to 158 destinations through a network of 300 non-stop routes with an operating fleet of 177 aircraft and a passenger contractual fleet of 194 aircraft.

