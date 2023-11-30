Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Grows Stock Holdings in PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN – Free Report) by 133.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,706 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,269 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in PC Connection were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PC Connection by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,520,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,336,000 after purchasing an additional 10,195 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of PC Connection by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,878,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,444,000 after purchasing an additional 23,890 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PC Connection by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 869,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,204,000 after purchasing an additional 68,430 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of PC Connection by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 442,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,879,000 after purchasing an additional 5,626 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of PC Connection by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 377,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,029,000 after purchasing an additional 4,156 shares during the period. 41.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of PC Connection from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd.

NASDAQ:CNXN opened at $59.44 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.66. PC Connection, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.76 and a fifty-two week high of $62.10.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $693.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.41 million. PC Connection had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 10.18%. Research analysts forecast that PC Connection, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. PC Connection’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.77%.

In other PC Connection news, Director Negrini David Beffa sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.56, for a total transaction of $281,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,284,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Thomas C. Baker sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total value of $133,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,342 shares in the company, valued at $1,197,084.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Negrini David Beffa sold 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.56, for a total transaction of $281,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,284,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 56.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

