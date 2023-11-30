Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Has $576,000 Stock Position in Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its position in Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW – Free Report) by 110.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,643 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC owned about 0.11% of Clearwater Paper worth $576,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CLW. Medina Value Partners LLC bought a new position in Clearwater Paper in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,024,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 86.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 398,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,410,000 after acquiring an additional 184,832 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Clearwater Paper in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,429,000. EA Series Trust bought a new position in Clearwater Paper in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,277,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 77.7% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 137,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,185,000 after acquiring an additional 59,969 shares during the period. 89.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on CLW shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Clearwater Paper from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. TheStreet cut shares of Clearwater Paper from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Clearwater Paper from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th.

Clearwater Paper Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CLW opened at $34.92 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $578.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Clearwater Paper Co. has a 1 year low of $29.22 and a 1 year high of $40.65.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $519.90 million for the quarter. Clearwater Paper had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 14.24%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share.

Clearwater Paper Company Profile

Clearwater Paper Corporation manufactures and supplies bleached paperboards, and consumer and parent roll tissues in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paperboard, and Consumer Products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment manufactures and markets bleached paperboard; Solid Bleached Sulfate paperboard that is used to produce folding cartons, liquid packaging, cups and plates, blister and carded packaging, and top sheet and commercial printing items; and hardwood and softwood pulp, as well as offers services that include custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting.

