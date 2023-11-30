Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Has $595,000 Stock Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 191.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,102 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $595,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. L2 Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 122.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 73,056 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,518,000 after buying an additional 40,185 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 4,297 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth about $665,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 163.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 66,233 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,723,000 after purchasing an additional 41,124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 1,436 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total transaction of $210,819.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $804,518.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 1,436 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total transaction of $210,819.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $804,518.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total transaction of $914,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,673,258.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of MPC opened at $147.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.57. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $104.32 and a twelve month high of $159.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $149.10 and a 200-day moving average of $135.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $8.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.79 by $0.35. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 34.66%. The business had revenue of $41.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 22.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 25th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 8.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This is a boost from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on MPC. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $140.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $152.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.92.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MPC

Marathon Petroleum Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.