Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Purchases New Stake in RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 30,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RCMT. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in RCM Technologies in the first quarter worth $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in RCM Technologies in the second quarter worth $52,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in RCM Technologies in the first quarter worth $53,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in RCM Technologies by 68.4% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of RCM Technologies during the first quarter valued at $63,000. 31.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at RCM Technologies

In other RCM Technologies news, Chairman Bradley Vizi sold 1,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $43,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,600,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,000,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 23,520 shares of company stock worth $588,495 in the last quarter. 32.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RCMT. StockNews.com raised RCM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. B. Riley raised their target price on RCM Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on RCM Technologies from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

RCM Technologies Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of RCMT stock opened at $26.80 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.47. RCM Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.11 and a fifty-two week high of $27.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.84 million, a P/E ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.16. RCM Technologies had a return on equity of 63.01% and a net margin of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $58.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.12 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that RCM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RCM Technologies Profile

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Life Sciences and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

See Also

