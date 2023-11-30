Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Takes Position in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 55,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $566,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,473,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $324,738,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843,715 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,652,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,863,572 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,315,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321,934 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,227,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,283,000 after acquiring an additional 97,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,519,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,655,000 after acquiring an additional 174,083 shares during the last quarter.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of SHO stock opened at $9.75 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.65. The company has a quick ratio of 5.26, a current ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.22. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.60 and a 52 week high of $11.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sunstone Hotel Investors ( NYSE:SHO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $247.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.52 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 5.38%. Analysts predict that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Compass Point cut their target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $9.67.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 14 hotels comprised of 6,675 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership and disposition of well-located hotel and resort real estate.

