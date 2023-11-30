Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Trims Stake in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC reduced its position in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,803 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,644,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $854,518,000 after acquiring an additional 797,668 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,915,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $386,818,000 after acquiring an additional 119,750 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,751,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $322,195,000 after acquiring an additional 217,810 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,808,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,757,000 after acquiring an additional 218,492 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 75.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,506,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $177,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,648 shares during the period. 97.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.48 per share, with a total value of $1,724,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 360,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,696,018.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Agree Realty news, CEO Joey Agree bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.84 per share, for a total transaction of $215,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 553,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,787,141.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Rakolta, Jr. bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.48 per share, for a total transaction of $1,724,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 360,056 shares in the company, valued at $20,696,018.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 65,800 shares of company stock worth $3,714,810 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE ADC opened at $58.37 on Thursday. Agree Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $52.69 and a 1 year high of $75.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 34.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.24 and a 200 day moving average of $61.35.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.247 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 173.10%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ADC shares. TheStreet downgraded Agree Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Agree Realty from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Mizuho lowered their price target on Agree Realty from $70.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $74.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $76.00 to $76.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.44.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,084 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 43.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

