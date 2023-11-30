Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Shares Purchased by Cidel Asset Management Inc.

Cidel Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 671,273 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares during the quarter. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce comprises approximately 1.3% of Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Cidel Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce worth $28,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CM. Creative Planning grew its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,543 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC grew its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 70,803 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,025,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 11,211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 130,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,565,000 after buying an additional 11,547 shares during the last quarter. 43.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CM has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.50.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Price Performance

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock traded up $1.68 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $40.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 997,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,254,764. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $34.35 and a fifty-two week high of $48.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.01.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Free Report) (TSE:CM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The bank reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 9.26%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

