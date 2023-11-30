Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Sold by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 38.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 290,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 185,000 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $35,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 64.4% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 518 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 93.5% during the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 565 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 33.7% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 623 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

CNI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Bank of America cut shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $131.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$171.00 to C$168.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.00.

Shares of NYSE CNI traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $114.38. 101,065 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,147,319. The company has a market cap of $74.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.91. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $103.96 and a 1 year high of $129.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $109.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 29.08%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.5811 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 42.41%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

