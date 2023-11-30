Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Stake Decreased by Cidel Asset Management Inc.

Cidel Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 667,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 13,439 shares during the period. Canadian National Railway makes up approximately 3.7% of Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Cidel Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Canadian National Railway worth $80,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 64.4% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 518 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 93.5% during the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 565 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 33.7% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 623 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of CNI stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $114.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 197,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,147,914. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $74.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $109.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.80. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $103.96 and a 1-year high of $129.89.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.03). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 29.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a $0.5811 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$171.00 to C$168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Monday. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$175.00 to C$173.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CNI

About Canadian National Railway

(Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.