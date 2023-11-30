Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) Shares Acquired by BCK Capital Management LP

BCK Capital Management LP grew its position in Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Free Report) by 115.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 640,563 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 343,491 shares during the period. Cano Health comprises approximately 0.7% of BCK Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. BCK Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.12% of Cano Health worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CANO. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cano Health by 11,402.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 5,490,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,996,000 after acquiring an additional 5,442,581 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Health Investments LP lifted its holdings in Cano Health by 1,847.9% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Health Investments LP now owns 4,290,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,905,000 after purchasing an additional 4,070,617 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cano Health by 133.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,504,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149,952 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cano Health during the fourth quarter worth $3,661,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cano Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,620,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.99% of the company’s stock.

CANO has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $3.75 price target (down from $12.00) on shares of Cano Health in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Cano Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Cano Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $4.00 to $0.80 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.76.

CANO stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.34. 36,925 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,903. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.84. Cano Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.27 and a 1 year high of $226.00.

Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.

