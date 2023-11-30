Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$137.82.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CJT. ATB Capital reduced their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$130.00 to C$125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$112.00 to C$109.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$136.00 to C$142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$175.00 to C$170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$197.00 to C$187.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th.

Cargojet stock opened at C$99.00 on Thursday. Cargojet has a 1 year low of C$76.50 and a 1 year high of C$139.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$88.09 and a 200 day moving average price of C$95.01. The company has a market cap of C$1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.66, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.85 by C($0.55). Cargojet had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The company had revenue of C$214.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$218.75 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Cargojet will post 3.0897933 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be paid a $0.029 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Cargojet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.17%.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. It operates domestic air cargo network services between 16 Canadian cities; and provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

