Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Price Target Raised to $33.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 21.46% from the stock’s previous close.

CLS has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Celestica from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Celestica from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com cut Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Celestica from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Celestica from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.22.

Shares of NYSE CLS traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.17. 171,002 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,136,608. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.22. Celestica has a 1 year low of $10.50 and a 1 year high of $28.39.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Celestica had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 2.58%. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Celestica will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Celestica by 50.9% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,094,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,153,000 after buying an additional 2,054,918 shares in the last quarter. Shannon River Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Celestica in the third quarter worth $41,565,000. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Celestica in the third quarter worth $29,939,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Celestica during the fourth quarter valued at $11,360,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Celestica by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,256,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,428,000 after buying an additional 885,919 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions segments. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

