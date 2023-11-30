Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR) Shares Purchased by Horizon Family Wealth Inc.

Horizon Family Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,438 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Horizon Family Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Cencora were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Genus Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cencora in the second quarter valued at about $3,667,000. Natixis Investment Managers International increased its holdings in Cencora by 35.6% in the second quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 10,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam increased its holdings in Cencora by 36.0% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 6,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Cencora by 46.0% in the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 81,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,649,000 after buying an additional 25,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Cencora by 6.7% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 531,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,344,000 after buying an additional 33,584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COR traded up $2.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $201.65. 334,635 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,402,948. Cencora, Inc. has a 1-year low of $147.48 and a 1-year high of $203.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Cencora ( NYSE:COR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $68.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.57 billion. Cencora had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 451.42%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cencora, Inc. will post 12.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.92%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on COR shares. TheStreet raised shares of Cencora from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Cencora from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cencora in a research note on Sunday, October 1st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Cencora from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cencora from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.36.

In other Cencora news, EVP Gina Clark sold 10,695 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.00, for a total value of $1,999,965.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,999,106. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,279,590 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.38, for a total transaction of $250,006,294.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,489,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,957,127,603.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 10,695 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.00, for a total transaction of $1,999,965.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,999,106. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,343,672 shares of company stock worth $262,243,280 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

