Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Shares Purchased by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE) by 7,775.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,418,982 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,350,172 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned 0.29% of Cenovus Energy worth $92,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 183.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 3,489 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 4,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. 50.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Cenovus Energy from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Cenovus Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.43.

Shares of CVE traded down $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $17.56. The stock had a trading volume of 4,736,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,485,415. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.34 and a 200 day moving average of $18.50. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.97 and a twelve month high of $21.37.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $10.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.84 billion. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 7.82%. Sell-side analysts expect that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1008 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.95%.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, and U.S. Manufacturing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan.

