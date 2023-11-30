Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Position Boosted by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 8.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 885,495 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,816 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Centene were worth $59,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Centene by 79,760.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 460,150,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,037,178,000 after purchasing an additional 459,574,702 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Centene by 84,741.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 225,379,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,483,403,000 after purchasing an additional 225,114,221 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Centene by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,959,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,146,573,000 after purchasing an additional 4,839,483 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Centene by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,841,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,412,000 after purchasing an additional 473,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,010,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,251,000 after acquiring an additional 134,892 shares in the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Centene alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Centene from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America raised Centene from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Centene in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Centene from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.39.

Centene Stock Performance

CNC stock traded up $0.98 during trading on Thursday, reaching $71.46. 405,962 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,425,299. The company has a market capitalization of $38.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Centene Co. has a twelve month low of $60.83 and a twelve month high of $87.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.74.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $38.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.20 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Centene Company Profile

(Free Report)

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.