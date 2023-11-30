Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Director John Ranelli Sells 2,800 Shares of Stock

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) Director John Ranelli sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.22, for a total value of $101,416.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,288.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

John Ranelli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 31st, John Ranelli sold 2,440 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.87, for a total value of $99,722.80.

Central Garden & Pet Stock Performance

Shares of CENTA stock opened at $35.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.61. Central Garden & Pet has a 12-month low of $33.77 and a 12-month high of $45.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet ( NASDAQ:CENTA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $750.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.81 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 3.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 538.6% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. 67.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on CENTA shares. StockNews.com downgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. TheStreet downgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Central Garden & Pet from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Central Garden & Pet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.33.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for equine and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions.

