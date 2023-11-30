Charles S. Leykum Sells 84,209 Shares of Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR) Stock

Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR – Get Free Report) Director Charles S. Leykum sold 84,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $842,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,415,344 shares in the company, valued at $44,153,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ranger Energy Services Stock Performance

RNGR opened at $10.04 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.67. Ranger Energy Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.27 and a 1 year high of $14.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.08 million, a PE ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.06.

Get Ranger Energy Services alerts:

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.09). Ranger Energy Services had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 4.58%. The company had revenue of $164.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ranger Energy Services, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ranger Energy Services Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ranger Energy Services

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Ranger Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.09%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RNGR. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Ranger Energy Services by 91.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 12,343 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Ranger Energy Services by 14.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 43,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 5,565 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ranger Energy Services by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 259,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 5,051 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 57.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 123,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 45,100 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 20.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares during the period. 39.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ranger Energy Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides onshore high specification well service rigs, wireline completion services, and complementary services to exploration and production companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Wireline Services, and Processing Solutions and Ancillary Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ranger Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ranger Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.