Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Chase Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CCF opened at $127.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 36.64 and a beta of 0.68. Chase has a 12-month low of $81.18 and a 12-month high of $135.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chase

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Chase by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 677,696 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,975,000 after purchasing an additional 63,890 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Chase by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 401,244 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,532,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Chase by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 358,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,114,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Chase by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 331,016 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,126,000 after purchasing an additional 6,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP grew its holdings in Chase by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 243,805 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,534,000 after purchasing an additional 19,995 shares during the last quarter. 87.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chase Company Profile

Chase Corporation, a specialty chemicals company, engages in the manufacture and sale of protective materials for various applications in North America, Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives; Industrial Tapes; and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing.

