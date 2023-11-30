Chirantan Jitendra Desai Sells 3,150 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Stock

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $667.47, for a total value of $2,102,530.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,864,722.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Chirantan Jitendra Desai also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 24th, Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,150 shares of ServiceNow stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.84, for a total value of $2,116,296.00.

On Thursday, August 31st, Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 4,500 shares of ServiceNow stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.10, for a total value of $2,664,450.00.

NYSE NOW opened at $678.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $353.62 and a 52-week high of $682.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $591.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $570.47.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.32. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at $28,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the second quarter worth about $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 87.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on ServiceNow from $734.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC started coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $704.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $575.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $614.77.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

