CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCM) Short Interest Update

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decrease of 36.2% from the October 31st total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
CHS Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CHSCM opened at $25.29 on Thursday. CHS has a 52 week low of $23.51 and a 52 week high of $25.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.92.
CHS Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th will be given a $0.4219 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.67%.
About CHS
CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, engages in the provision of grains, food, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Ag, and Nitrogen Production. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; the blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane, asphalt, and other natural gas liquids.
