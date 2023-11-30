CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCM) Short Interest Update

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decrease of 36.2% from the October 31st total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHSCM opened at $25.29 on Thursday. CHS has a 52 week low of $23.51 and a 52 week high of $25.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th will be given a $0.4219 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.67%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CHS stock. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in CHS Inc. ( NASDAQ:CHSCM Free Report ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 19,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,000,000.

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, engages in the provision of grains, food, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Ag, and Nitrogen Production. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; the blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane, asphalt, and other natural gas liquids.

