Cibc World Market Inc. Acquires 700 Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,452 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $11,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,456,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,808,000 after buying an additional 340,627 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,305,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,650,000 after buying an additional 1,981,344 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,533,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,032,000 after buying an additional 852,973 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 254.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,613,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,721,000 after buying an additional 5,464,865 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,350,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,956,000 after buying an additional 1,823,670 shares during the period. 6.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TTE. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on TotalEnergies from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on TotalEnergies in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.50.

TotalEnergies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TTE opened at $68.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $168.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.43. TotalEnergies SE has a fifty-two week low of $54.94 and a fifty-two week high of $69.51.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $59.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.84 billion. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 8.10%. As a group, equities analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TotalEnergies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.8092 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.21%.

TotalEnergies Profile

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

Featured Articles

