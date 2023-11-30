Cibc World Market Inc. Buys 20,892 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM)

Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 182,942 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,892 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. owned approximately 1.39% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF worth $8,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 445.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $216,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XSVM traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $49.18. The company had a trading volume of 4,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,562. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.29. The stock has a market cap of $645.73 million, a P/E ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.25. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $41.79 and a 52-week high of $52.71.

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Small Value Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Small Cap Value Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Small Value Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of small value the United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 the United States companies.

