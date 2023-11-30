Cibc World Market Inc. Buys 2,487 Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 105,357 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. owned 0.13% of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF worth $7,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth $65,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000.

Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $72.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 475,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,489,845. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $65.39 and a 52 week high of $80.41. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

