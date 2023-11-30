Cibc World Market Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI)

Cibc World Market Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 267,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 31,654 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. owned about 2.40% of iShares MSCI Italy ETF worth $8,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 12,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 26,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 10.6% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Italy ETF in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Italy ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Italy ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA EWI traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,167. The firm has a market cap of $368.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI Italy ETF has a twelve month low of $26.46 and a twelve month high of $33.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.32.

About iShares MSCI Italy ETF

iShares MSCI Italy Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Italy Capped Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Italy 25/50 Index (Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Milan Stock Exchange.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Italy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Italy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.