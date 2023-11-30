Cibc World Market Inc. Grows Stock Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $8,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APO. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 174.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,112,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $457,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $511,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total transaction of $1,721,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 372,961 shares in the company, valued at $32,104,482.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total transaction of $1,721,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 372,961 shares in the company, valued at $32,104,482.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director A B. Krongard purchased 1,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.95 per share, for a total transaction of $86,723.55. Following the purchase, the director now owns 77,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,670,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $97.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $97.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.82.

Apollo Global Management Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE APO opened at $91.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.40. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a one year low of $55.16 and a one year high of $93.44. The company has a market capitalization of $51.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.64.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.09). Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 111.10% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $834.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.03 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

