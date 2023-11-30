Cibc World Market Inc. Has $10.17 Million Stock Position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 306,342 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,470 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $10,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BTI. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 655.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 374,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,438,000 after purchasing an additional 324,769 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,678,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,732,000 after purchasing an additional 5,120,214 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. raised its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 23,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 33,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 41,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 16,722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.56% of the company’s stock.

British American Tobacco Stock Performance

BTI stock opened at $31.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.27. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of $28.92 and a fifty-two week high of $42.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BTI. Citigroup began coverage on British American Tobacco in a research note on Monday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Argus cut British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

