Cibc World Market Inc. Has $10.63 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 180,275 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,451 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. owned about 0.10% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $10,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCZ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 103,894.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345,518,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,514,868,000 after purchasing an additional 345,185,954 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,336,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,771,000 after buying an additional 150,056 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,762,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,011,000 after buying an additional 1,898,342 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 17,904.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,113,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,871,000 after buying an additional 4,090,382 shares during the period. Finally, Matson Money. Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 4,035,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,042,000 after buying an additional 69,950 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

SCZ stock opened at $58.93 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $52.21 and a 12 month high of $62.47. The firm has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.04.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

