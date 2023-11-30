Cibc World Market Inc. Has $12.06 Million Holdings in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 686,886 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90,810 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $12,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 3.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. grew its stake in Stellantis by 0.4% in the second quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 211,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Stellantis by 2.8% in the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management grew its stake in Stellantis by 0.5% in the second quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 213,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in Stellantis by 7.4% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on STLA shares. Citigroup cut Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Stellantis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $18.50 to $26.40 in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Stellantis in a report on Monday, October 16th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stellantis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.85.

Stellantis Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE:STLA opened at $21.82 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Stellantis has a 1-year low of $13.71 and a 1-year high of $21.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stellantis

In related news, major shareholder N.V. Stellantis acquired 12,313,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.68 per share, with a total value of $69,939,169.12. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 31,048,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,353,418.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Stellantis Profile

(Free Report)

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

Further Reading

