Cibc World Market Inc. Has $7.75 Million Holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 383,215 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,566 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $7,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in UBS Group by 3.2% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of UBS Group by 5.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,220 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of UBS Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 194,406 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,941,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of UBS Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 105,967 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 5.5% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 13,899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UBS. StockNews.com began coverage on UBS Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded UBS Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UBS Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.86.

Shares of NYSE:UBS traded up $0.66 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.01. 811,167 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,391,747. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.79 and its 200-day moving average is $22.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. UBS Group AG has a 1-year low of $17.60 and a 1-year high of $28.13.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The bank reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $19.72 billion for the quarter. UBS Group had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 52.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that UBS Group AG will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions.

