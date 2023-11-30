Cibc World Market Inc. Has $8.36 Million Holdings in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO)

Cibc World Market Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Free Report) by 22.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,406 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. owned 0.13% of BRP worth $8,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DOOO. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of BRP during the second quarter worth $76,632,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in BRP by 103.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 802,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,671,000 after buying an additional 407,545 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in BRP during the fourth quarter worth $28,986,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in BRP during the first quarter worth $19,626,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in BRP by 51.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 734,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,421,000 after buying an additional 250,005 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on DOOO. Citigroup raised shares of BRP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $81.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of BRP from C$110.00 to C$115.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of BRP from C$154.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of BRP from C$141.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of BRP from C$142.00 to C$145.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.27.

Shares of NASDAQ DOOO traded down $7.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $62.14. 77,058 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,810. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 2.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.34. BRP Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.56 and a 1-year high of $92.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.26. BRP had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 200.41%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. On average, analysts expect that BRP Inc. will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.133 per share. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.70%.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am ATVs, SSVs, and 3WVs; seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo PWCs and pontoons, and Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft.

