Cibc World Market Inc. Has $8.76 Million Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Cibc World Market Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 818 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $8,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 323.1% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 83.2% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 136,362 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.27, for a total value of $33,036,421.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 681,792 shares in the company, valued at $165,177,747.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STZ stock opened at $238.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $43.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $239.78 and a 200-day moving average of $248.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $208.12 and a 1-year high of $273.65.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.33. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 14.41%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.36%.

A number of research analysts have commented on STZ shares. TD Cowen raised Constellation Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $292.00 target price for the company. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $311.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Barclays cut their target price on Constellation Brands from $294.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.38.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

