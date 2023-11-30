Cibc World Market Inc. Has $9.75 Million Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 77,271 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,885 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $9,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Copperwynd Financial LLC raised its stake in Fiserv by 1.5% in the second quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 5,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.8% during the second quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 11,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.8% during the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 12,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Cowa LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 2.9% during the second quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Summit X LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 4.6% during the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $127.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.63 and a beta of 0.86. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.03 and a 1-year high of $122.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $117.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

