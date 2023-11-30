Cibc World Market Inc. Raises Position in North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA)

Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA – Free Report) (TSE:NOA) by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 403,138 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 69,928 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. owned approximately 1.53% of North American Construction Group worth $7,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NOA. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group during the 2nd quarter worth $23,882,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. raised its stake in North American Construction Group by 272.7% during the 2nd quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 423,212 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,728,424,000 after acquiring an additional 309,674 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in North American Construction Group by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 771,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,156,000 after acquiring an additional 287,900 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in North American Construction Group during the 1st quarter worth $3,284,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in North American Construction Group by 956.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 191,408 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,764,000 after acquiring an additional 173,295 shares in the last quarter. 61.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NOA shares. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of North American Construction Group in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. TD Securities lowered shares of North American Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of North American Construction Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.33.

North American Construction Group Stock Performance

Shares of North American Construction Group stock remained flat at $20.46 on Thursday. 5,897 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,780. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $12.48 and a twelve month high of $26.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $547.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.59.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (TSE:NOA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.08). North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $145.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.85 million. Research analysts expect that North American Construction Group Ltd. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

North American Construction Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.072 per share. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.14%.

About North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. Its Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services; and Equipment Maintenance services.

