Cibc World Market Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Free Report) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,069 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF worth $9,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 27.6% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 143,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,767,000 after acquiring an additional 31,115 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,533,000. Sun Life Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,705,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 12.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 781,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,729,000 after acquiring an additional 88,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 60.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,373,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,565,000 after acquiring an additional 518,905 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA EWT opened at $48.76 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.29. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 1-year low of $39.75 and a 1-year high of $51.08.

About iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

