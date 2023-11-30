Cibc World Market Inc. Sells 22,369 Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Cibc World Market Inc. cut its holdings in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 173,342 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 22,369 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of United Airlines worth $9,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAL. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in United Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in United Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of United Airlines by 101.8% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 642 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 36,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 70.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on UAL shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Redburn Partners raised shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of United Airlines from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.87.

In related news, Director James A. C. Kennedy purchased 4,500 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.43 per share, for a total transaction of $163,935.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,049.09. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UAL opened at $38.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.55, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.27. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.68 and a 12 month high of $58.23.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $14.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.43 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 46.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.81 earnings per share. Analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

