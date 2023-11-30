Cibc World Market Inc. Sells 241 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Cibc World Market Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $15,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEO. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diageo during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diageo during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 230.8% during the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 100.0% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diageo during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 8.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DEO. Barclays lowered their price target on Diageo from GBX 4,720 ($59.62) to GBX 4,440 ($56.08) in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Diageo from GBX 3,850 ($48.63) to GBX 3,800 ($48.00) in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Diageo from GBX 2,920 ($36.88) to GBX 2,950 ($37.26) in a report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Diageo in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Diageo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3,898.33.

Diageo stock opened at $139.30 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $149.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.31. The firm has a market cap of $78.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $135.63 and a twelve month high of $191.93.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

