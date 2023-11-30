Cibc World Market Inc. Sells 2,962 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Cibc World Market Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,962 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $8,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Wit LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,316,516,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $225.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $215.07 and its 200 day moving average is $217.42. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $187.38 and a 1 year high of $228.96.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.