Cibc World Market Inc. Sells 4,546 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Cibc World Market Inc. cut its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,546 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $9,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 483.3% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group in the second quarter worth $35,000. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPG has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com raised Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.90.

Simon Property Group Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:SPG opened at $122.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $40.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.17 and a 1 year high of $133.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $112.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.51.

Simon Property Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 112.59%.

Insider Activity

In other Simon Property Group news, CFO Brian J. Mcdade purchased 359 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $109.19 per share, with a total value of $39,199.21. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,810,659.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Brian J. Mcdade acquired 359 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $109.19 per share, for a total transaction of $39,199.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,741 shares in the company, valued at $2,810,659.79. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz acquired 580 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $110.04 per share, with a total value of $63,823.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,471,959.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Profile

(Free Report)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.