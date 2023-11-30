Cibc World Market Inc. Sells 527 Shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Cibc World Market Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 527 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF worth $8,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $469,000. Shelton Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,683,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the period.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF stock traded up $0.64 on Thursday, reaching $424.71. 1,869 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,001. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a 52 week low of $272.47 and a 52 week high of $428.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $395.25 and a 200 day moving average of $391.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 32.18 and a beta of 1.18.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

